Finally, Delhi Police crack team heaves sigh of relief

New Delhi: Now that all the four convicts in the December 16, 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case will be hanged on January 22 at 7 am inside the Tihar jail, the crack team of Delhi Police has finally heaved a sigh of relief.



The police officers including the former DCP South Chaya Sharma, former Inspector Special task force (South) Rajender Singh and former SHO Vasant Vihar Anil Kumar Sharma were all relieved when the news of death warrant of the four convicts came in.

IPS officer Chhaya Sharma, then DCP South Delhi, now serving as DIG NHRC, who played an instrumental role along with others said, "We were fortunate enough to have a brilliant team of officers who gathered evidence that also passed the litmus test of judicial scrutinies. Also, the statements given by Nirbhaya herself proved to be of vital importance. We promised Nirbhaya's parents that we will provide them with justice and finally the verdict is here."

Her efforts also prompted Netflix to make a show on Nirbhaya called 'Delhi Crime" showing the brutality of the crime and the efforts made by the Delhi police.

When then SHO Anil Sharma was contacted by Millennium Post he said that now the departed soul would finally rest in peace.

"We filed the 36 pages charge sheet in just 18 days. We identified the spot within hours and collected the evidence from there. We also sent forensic evidence to Karnataka to get the report. We are relieved that the court found no flaw in our evidence." said Anil Kumar Sharma, who is presently SHO Rajouri garden.

The police for the first time used high-end techniques like orthodontic evidence ( teeth marks on Nirbhaya's Body were scientifically matched with teeth of the culprits). Body to Body DNA testing ( collect samples from the body of the accused to gather samples like semen or blood ) which helped cops finally prove their case in court and attain conviction.

"At times, we even had to jump the wall of the police stations from the backside as there were protestors gathered outside the main gate. We were able to convince the court that the brutality involved in this crime was beyond human nature," said Rajinder Singh, who is now the ACP Dwarka.