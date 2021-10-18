'Final call on reopening of educational institutes after Covid situation assessment'

KOLKATA: State Education minister Bratya Basu said on Sunday that the state government would take a call on the reopening of educational institutions in the state only after a thorough assessment of the COVID-19 situation in the state.

Schools, colleges and universities across the state have remained closed since March 2020 as a precautionary measure to curb the spread of COVID-19.

"We want to open educational institutions in the state. But, it will depend upon the COVID-19 situation in the state. We will act as per advice of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee," Basu said.

"The Chief Minister is the person, who has the best knowledge of the health infrastructure. The adherence to COVID-19 health protocols is of utmost importance," Basu added on the sidelines of a Bijoya Dashami programme in his own constituency in Dum Dum.

Banerjee, who also happens to be in-charge of the Health department, had said in the month of August this year that the state government was contemplating opening up schools on alternate days after the Puja holidays got over.

It is learnt that the chief minister will take the opinion of health experts before taking a decision on re-opening of schools.