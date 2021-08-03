Film producer dupes bizman on pretext of loan, arrested

New Delhi: A Bollywood movie producer has been arrested from Uttar Pradesh's Mathura for allegedly duping a Delhi-based businessman of



Rs 32 lakh on the pretext of getting him loan at a cheap rate, police said on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Ajay Yadav, they said. Yadav had duped several businessmen using a similar modus operandi. He was arrested after raids were conducted in Mumbai, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and UP, police said.

He is the director of Serene Pvt. Ltd. and producer of six Bollywood movies Overtime, Bhadash, Love Fir Kabhi, Ran-Banka, Suspense and Shakshi, the police said.