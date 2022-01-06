'File ATR on woman's molestation plaint against rape-convict father'

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Wednesday sought an action taken report from the police on a plea filed by a 24-year-old woman seeking registration of FIR against her father, a rape convict, for allegedly harassing and molesting her while out on parole.



Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Manika has directed the station house officer (SHO) of Mehrauli Police Station to file the report and listed the matter for February 23. The woman claimed that she was first raped by her father when she was 12-years-old. He was later released as she was "pressured" to give a statement in his favour, following which he raped her again and was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment in 2018, she said.

"On September 27, 2021, when the accused came out on parole, the accused again tried to molest the complainant many times, beat complainant's mother for not giving consent to do what the accused wanted to do with the complainant," she stated in the plea before the court.

The complainant, who works as a housekeeper, said that more than a decade of incarceration could not change the mentality of her father.

"The accused is worse than an animal in the body of the human," the complainant added, calling her father a "habitual offender" and seeking a direction to the police officials to conduct an investigation.

She added, "That even more than a decade of incarceration could not change the mentality of the convict as the accused molests the complainant and tries to make forceful physical relation with the complainant. On December 22, 2021, when the mother of the complainant tried to save her from the accused's ill-intention, the accused took a rope and strangulated the mother with an intention tried to kill her."