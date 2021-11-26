File a detailed report on progress in riots cases: HC tells Delhi Police

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on November 25 directed the Delhi Police to file a detailed affidavit giving the latest status of criminal cases arising from the riots that broke out in the national capital in 2020.



The latest update of the cases pending before the trial courts were sought by a bench headed by Chief Justice DN Patel after it was informed that as of October 4, chargesheets have been filed in 361 out of 758 cases and charges have been framed in 67 of them.

The bench, also comprising Justice Jyoti Singh, was hearing a batch of petitions concerning the last year's violence and alleged hate speeches by leaders which led to violence in the backdrop of protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

"We direct the respondent (Delhi Police) to file a further detailed affidavit giving details of cases pending before the trial courts," the court stated as it noted the present affidavit was not on its record and posted the next hearing on January 28.

In its affidavit filed in October, the investigating agency said that while charges are yet to be framed in 287 cases, 4 FIRs have been quashed by the high court.

The city police informed that the legal process in all pending cases is at an advanced stage and while two cases have resulted in the discharge of accused persons, one has witnessed acquittal.

"Out of 758 cases registered, 695 cases are being investigated by North-East District police. 62 cases that pertained to major incidents like murders etc were transferred to the Crime Branch, which had undertaken an investigation in the said cases by employing 3 dedicated Special Investigating Teams (SITs), being continuously monitored by the superior officers. One case of larger conspiracy behind the engineering of the communal riots in Delhi is being investigated in Special Cell," the affidavit stated.