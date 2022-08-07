Fewer people opting for precaution dose in Delhi

New Delhi: Fewer people are opting for Covid precaution dose in Delhi in the last several days, even as the number of coronavirus cases reported in the national capital has registered a record rise in the past one week.



As per official data from the city health department, as on August 2, the total number of booster doses administered in the city stood at 22,19,059.

The corresponding figures for August 4 and 5 were — 22,42,415 and 22,57,172.

Data analysis showed that the number of precaution doses administered till August 4, was merely 1.05 per cent higher than the figures on August 2. And, on Friday it showed only a rise of a meagre 0.65 per cent vis-a-vis the figures on Thursday.

The drive for administering precautionary doses , which were announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was rolled out from January 10, initially for healthcare workers, senior citizens and persons with co-morbid conditions.

On April 10 this year, India began administering precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccines to all aged above 18 years.

Doctors have been urging people to get their precaution dose whenever due and not prolong it or avoid it due to any vaccine hesitancy. At LNJP Hospital, 51 patients of COVID-19 were currently admitted, and one patient was on ventilator, sources said on Saturday. Other hospitals here are also registering a rise

in number of admissions of COVID-19 patients in the last few days.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Saturday recorded 2,311 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 13.84 per cent while one more person died due to the disease, according to data shared by the city health department.

However, this was a relatively lower daily count compared to the figures reported the previous day.

It was the fourth consecutive day that the daily count of Covid cases crossed the 2,000 mark. Also, this was the sixth day in a row that the positivity rate breached the 10-per cent mark.