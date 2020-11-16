Female journalist chased by drunk men near Golf Course Extension Road

gurugram: Close to Golf Course Extension Road, a cab in which a senior woman correspondent was travelling along with her family was chased by three to four drunkard men on the night of Diwali.



This occurred near Mayfield Garden Sector-51. This area is just five kilometres away from the Golf Course Extension Road where barely 10 days back, an IT professional died after being shot on the head. Till date, there have been no arrests made in the case as the police is still struggling to identify the assailants who shot the woman dead while she was in a car.

The incident took place at around 11:30 pm when she was returning with her parents to her home in a cab.

Narrating the ordeal faced by her, she said, "Had a scary episode last night (November 14). Was coming back home with my mother, father and a friend when a car full of drunk men (three to four in number) started following us. They were almost about to crash into us when I called the control room but it was of no help. Our driver used his mind and turned the car into a nearby village."

The journalist however went forward and registered an FIR as they could not note the registration number of the car in which these men were travelling.

A major existing flaw of slow response from the Police Control Room also came to fore from this incident. In Gurugram along with basic helpline number 100, there is also another helpline number 1091 where women can lodge their complaints.

"The local rowdies are not even scared of the police and the legal consequences that follow," said Harjiv Rekhi, one of the city residents.