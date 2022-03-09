Female civil service aspirant jumps to death

Noida: A 31-year-old female UPSC aspirant ended her life by jumping from the 26th floor of a high-rise building in Sector 104, Noida on Tuesday morning, police said. Initial investigation has revealed that she was in depression after failing to clear UPSC exam.



According to the police, the woman has been identified as Nikita Singh, a resident of ATS Hamlet society.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Kumar Ranvijay Singh said the police reached the spot after receiving information.

"A team was rushed to the society and with the help of locals she was taken to a nearby hospital. The woman was declared dead by the doctors," Singh said.

The officer further said that the woman jumped from 26th floor where she lived. "Around 6 am, the woman went to the washroom in her home, broke the window and jumped off from there. The woman's mother was at home when the incident took place," Singh added.

Nikita was unmarried and used to work at SBI bank as an Assistant manager.

"She had quit her job in 2020 to prepare for competitive exam. After two attempts for UPSC and failing to clear them, she had gone into depression. Prima facie it appears that she ended her life after being depressed," the officer further said.

Police have not received any official complaint in this case but are investigating the matter from all angles.

Meanwhile, seven cases of suicide have been reported in the district in the last 48 hours, police said. Most of them were youngsters aged around 18 to 30.

Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health - 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday, 10 am -7.30 pm