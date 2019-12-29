Felicitates ex-servicemen

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday felicitated a group of ex-servicemen and the families of the martyred soldiers. He said that his government has never neglected the ex-servicemen.



"We cannot put a price to the lives of martyred soldiers, but we have tried to honor them. Soon after the formation of the government, our government has worked to provide financial assistance of Rs 1 crore to the family of martyred soldiers living in Delhi and job to one family member. In the last five years, our government has recruited ex-servicemen on a large scale in several departments and utilised their abilities. This is the reason why education and security arrangements have been improved in Delhi today," Kejriwal said.

He said, "Many of you have made great sacrifices. There are many of you whose family members have put their lives at stake. They were martyred while saving the country. We live our lives comfortably in our homes. We never realize how our soldier is protecting our country by putting his life at stake on the border. We are never able to realize how their families wait several thousand kilometers away when our soldiers protect us on the border and when they find out that he was martyred and his body comes home, what they will have to suffer and how they will bear it. Our soldiers have shown amazing valor and courage for Mother India whenever needed."