Feeling insecure, Muslims in N-E Delhi flee their homes

New Delhi: "I never thought that I will have to leave my house like this and move out. My heart almost sank while I stepped out of my house, I will never forget this, never," Farah Khan, who resides in Yamuna Vihar wrote on her social media account.



Farah, a media professional shared three pictures on her Facebook account. The first photo shows the locked house, the second photo showed her family moving out to sit in the car and in the third photo her dog is seen sitting inside the car as the family moves out. Earlier, Farah had shared videos of smoke coming out from a nearby locality as violence erupted in north-east Delhi. Chand Bagh and Maujpur, the worst-hit areas.

Farah isn't alone, Shama a resident of Brahampuri in Seelampur have moved out to her native place in Muzaffarnagar a day after riots broke out in north-east Delhi. She shivers when she recalls the intervening night of 23 and 24 February as the situation became worse from bad within minutes.

"I couldn't sleep for the whole night. I can't risk the safety of my family and my only child as thing are worsening in the area. What if my family is caught up in the mayhem. I am leaving for my hometown. All that I could wish us is a safe journey as we are hearing bad news from the streets as well, we never expected that this would happen in the capital," she said.

There were also reports where some Muslim families have sent their women home while the men have stayed back in their houses to guard their shops or properties.

Several families in Jafrabad area who belong to nearby areas of Western Uttar Pradesh had also left for their hometown as the situation worsened in the Capital.

"We have to stay back to look after the house. I have sent my wife to our hometown. The presence of family in a riot-hit area is always worrisome," said another man who did not wish to be named.

The Delhi police had made 106 arrests in the violence but have failed miserably to

control the 'riots' in the first two days which has resulted in around than 20 people losing their lives.