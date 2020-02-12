Feel proud, blessed to have Kejriwal as leader: Sisodia

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party MLA Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said he feels proud and blessed to have Arvind Kejriwal as his leader.

Sisodia, who was Kejriwal's deputy in the first and second term, tweeted sharing his feelings.

"I always feel proud and blessed to have a friend, a mentor and a leader like Arvind Kejriwal," said Sisodia.

Both Sisodia and Kejriwal have been working together even before they jumped into politics.