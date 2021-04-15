FCI counter up at Narela, 540 quintals wheat procured: Rai

New Delhi: After a bitter war of words had erupted between the Food Corporation and Delhi Agriculture Minister Gopal Rai, the latter on Wednesday announced that his government's efforts had led to the FCI setting up a purchase counter for wheat at the Narela mandi here.

Days ago Rai had visited and inspected the Narela mandi and found farmers complaining that the FCI was not buying their crop as there was no counter. While the FCI had strongly denied this, it had said a counter was set up and procurement was started.

However, Rai said that FCI set up the counter at Narela Mandi and stepped up wheat procurement just on Monday after "efforts of the Delhi government", according to a statement from the Agriculture Department.

The Agriculture Minister said that FCI had procured 540 quintals from the purchase counter set up at Narela Mandi and 128 farmers had registered there. He went on to say that procurement was stepped up in the Najafgarh Mandi with 4,200 quintals of wheat procured at MSP from farmers there till now. Rai added that 90 Girdwari certificates had been issued to farmers at Najafgarh.

Rai said, "FCI has set up a registration counter on Monday in Narela Mandi to purchase wheat on demand of the farmers, and such registration is being done from 10 am to 5 pm."

The statement from the Delhi government said that the Agriculture Minister was also apprised of farmers' complaints of non-cooperation against FCI officials. The minister has directed officials to not disturb farmers and resolve their problems at the earliest. The government's statement added that Mandi officials had also been directed to help farmers with all facilities.