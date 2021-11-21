FCI completes PMGKAY-IV successfully

New Delhi: In wake of Covid-19, GoI to ameliorate the hardships of poor people had launched PMGKAY-I scheme (April 2020-June 2020), which was later on extended from time to time i.e. Phase-II (July-November 2020), Phase-III (May-June 2021).

Food Corporation of India, Delhi Region announce that entire allocation under PMGKAY-IV has been issued to Delhi government for further distribution among the beneficiaries as was done during previous three phases. A total of 1.82L MT foodgrains Under PMGKAY-IV (July-Nov 2021) were handed over to Delhi government to benefit about 72.77 lakh beneficiaries covered under the National Food Security Act.

To achieve this, FCI staff and labourers worked in pandemic period beyond the normal working hours and followed the Covid-19 protocols, so that no one stays hungry during Covid period.