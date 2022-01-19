Fbd: Man shot dead at engagement ceremony

gurugram: A 27-year-old man was shot dead by assailants at an engagement function in Faridabad's Tigaon on Sunday night allegedly over a criminal case lodged by a relative of the victim.



An FIR was registered under section 302 (murder) of the IPC and relevant sections of The Arms Act at Tigaon police station Tuesday.

The deceased, Kapil Adhana, is a resident of Tigaon village According to the complaint, Satnam, who is the brother of Kapil, the murder was committed by Aakash and Sagar. Both Aakash and Sagar were furious with Kapil and his nephew Sonu for registering a police complaint against them a month and a half back.

In the month of November, Sagar and Aakash had barged into their nephew Sonu's garment shop on the pretext of shopping. Satnam said that Aakash and Sagar assaulted the nephew and snatched Rs 3,500 from the shop. They also threatened to kill him.

After the incident, they lodged an FIR at Tigaon police station. The accused had been threatening the family ever since.