'Fbd man, held in fraud case, dies of cardiac arrest in jail'
Noida: A 48-year-old man arrested in a cyber-fraud case last week and lodged in judicial custody in a Greater Noida jail, died of cardiac arrest, officials said on Friday. Police said Sanjay Mandal, who hailed from Faridabad in Haryana and was arrested in a cyber-fraud case on May 6, prima facie died of a cardiac arrest on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.
The prisoner collapsed in the jail on May 12-13 night apparently due to a sudden seizure and was rushed to the Government Institute of Medical Sciences, Kasna, Greater Noida where he died during the treatment, the police said in a statement. "Prime facie, he died of a cardiac arrest," they said.
He was arrested by the Bisrakh police station's personnel in a cyber-fraud case
involving a sum of over Rs 25 lakh and lodged in the Luksar jail in Greater Noida, the police said.
His family members have been informed and the situation in the district jail is normal, they said.
