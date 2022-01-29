Fbd: 4 beat up man in market with iron rods, break bones, cops say 1 held, raids on for rest

Faridabad: Four men savagely beat up a man, Tausim, a tractor driver, in Faridabad on Thursday night with iron rods in full public view near the Huda market, breaking his bones, following which he is now being treated at a nearby private hospital — not yet fit enough for the police to record his statement.



Disclosing that Tausim alias Vaseem was a resident of the Mawai village in the Kheripu police station area, the police said they had arrested one accused, Sahil, in the case

who has revealed the names of two other men who were beating him up.

The police insist that the brutal thrashing was a result of personal enmity between Tausim and his attackers and that they are already conducting raids to nab the other accused involved in the case.

An FIR has been registered at the old Faridabad police station. Arrested accused Sahil revealed two other accused as Nikki and Arjun, the police added. We are conducting raids and the other accused will be arrested soon , said inspector Dinesh Kumar, SHO of Faridabad old police station.

Police said the incident was the outcome of a personal rivalry between the victim and the accused. The victim was stopped by the accused in Huda market around 9:20 pm on Thursday and assaulted.

A video clip capturing the attack has also surfaced. The disturbing video clip showed the four accused assaulting the victim with iron rods. The victim could be seen lying on the road and writhing in pain as the accused unleashed a series of severe blows with the iron rod to break his legs, news wires reported.

The nearby people gathered there and caught one of the fleeing attackers as the police were informed. The police reached on the spot and took the accused identified as Sahil, resident of Kheri Pul, in its custody even as the other accused managed to escape from there.

Tausim's mother and other family members also reached

on the spot and he was rushed to a nearby private hospital where is still not fit for his statement to be recorded by the police, they said.

"I don't know why my son was assaulted but he is still unconscious. I want that my son gets well as soon as possible. He is working as

a driver of tractor and is the father to a four-year-old daughter who is blind. My son's bones are broken and we only pray to God now," Tausim's mother, Shabnam, said, according to the wires.