Faux cumin seed factory busted: Cops

New Delhi: The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police has unearthed a 'faux cumin' manufacturing unit that was running in the Kanjhawala area of Outer Delhi, the officials informed on Thursday.



The Crime Branch has also nabbed the factory owner who was later identified as Suresh Kumar (43), a resident of the Buddh Vihar area of Rohini, Delhi.

According to Special CP Crime Branch Ravinder Singh Yadav, the accused was making faux cumin seeds by using wild grass, jaggery vinegar and stone powder. More than 400 sacks of faux cumin seeds weighing about 28 tonnes were recovered from the factory.

On the intervening night of Monday-Tuesday, the information was confirmed by head constable Vikas Dabas of the Crime Branch that Suresh Gupta, who is running an illegal factory in the area of Kanjhawala and manufacturing faux cumin seeds in huge quantities, will transport a large consignment to a destination outside Delhi.Later, a raid was conducted.

Meanwhile, the staff of the Food Safety Department was also called to the place of recovery and the samples of faux cumin seeds were recovered.

The workers used to prepare faux cumin seeds which resembled real cumin seeds in colour, size and overall appearance. These seeds were mixed with real cumin seeds in proportion for selling the same in the market. Yadav said.