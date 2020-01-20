Fatima Sheikh & Savitribai Phule library at Shaheen Bagh

New Delhi: Amidst the loud ambience of the protest at Shaheen Bagh which filled the air with slogans, chants and speeches on loud speakers, a quiet corner also exists over there where many can be seen siting quietly and reading books. This is the library of Shaheen Bagh, which has been set up at the pavement just near the foot-over bridge and the India Gate replica.



Some young boys were seen reading Premchand while some others are seen scrolling the pages of Bhagwat Geeta that is kept amongst other books like Animal Farm, Gora, Mein Kampf with many other books on Mahatma Gandhi and BR Ambedkar.

Mohammad Asif, a young man, who sits with a red and white muffler around his neck seen turning the pages of a book. Asif, who has completed his masters in History from Aligarh Muslim University, has set up this library on January 17, the death anniversary of Rohit Vemula. On the extreme left of the library, a photo of Rohit Vemula is also kept. The name of the library is Fatima Sheikh and Savitribai Phule Library.

"Both Fatima Sheikh and Savitribai Phule played a crucial role in the education of backward and downtrodden communities, hence the name of the library is kept on them. This is a women's movement and hence, we also allow women to take the books to their homes if they want to while men can sit here and read," Asif said. When asked what if the women don't return the book, he added, "Everyone here has come up with some trust. It's trust that has been binding the protesters together. Our books won't go anywhere,"

Asif recalls that he came up with his 30 books initially and then posted the idea on Facebook and soon the help stated pouring in.

"People have been reaching out to us and donating books. Several professors, students and even service class men are calling us to donate books. Some personally carry books and donate it here," he said.

A lot of people was seen choosing the books and sitting there to read quietly amidst the chants and slogans.