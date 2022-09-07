Father, son held for killing man over financial dispute: Police

New Delhi: A 40-year-old man was arrested and his minor son was apprehended for allegedly killing a person using a shotgun over financial dispute in north Delhi, police said on Tuesday. The accused man has been identified as Sayed Naushad Hasan, a resident of Bahadurgarh Road, Azad Market, they said.



According to police, on Sunday at 1.19 am, Mohammad Muneeb, a resident of Bara Hindu Rao, lodged a missing complaint of his cousin Mohammad Haseeb (36), a resident of Chameleon Road. The complainant alleged that on Saturday around 4.30 pm, the victim had gone to meet Naushad and did not return, police said.

On Monday, a case under Section 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) was registered at Bara Hindu Rao police station, a senior officer said.

Initially, suspect Naushad accepted that the victim had come to meet him. He told police that he, his 17-year-old son and his employee Javed Alam were present at his office when Haseeb came to him and after some time went away, the officer said.

After several rounds of interrogation, the juvenile broke down and disclosed that on Saturday, Haseeb came to their shop. An argument ensued between Naushad and Haseeb over the issue of payment of Rs 15 lakh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

Haseeb assaulted Naushad, following which Naushad asked his son to bring shotgun from the house. The juvenile brought his shotgun and allegedly fired at Haseeb, the DCP said.

After hearing the sound of firing, Alam also came there. Naushad asked him to park the scooty of the victim to other lane. The three removed the clothes of Haseeb and shifted the body to Naushad's car, police said.

Naushad and his son threw the body near Dasna Canal, police said, adding the body has been recovered.