Father-son duo of Saha Infratech held for duping homebuyers of Rs 375 cr

new delhi: The EOW of Delhi Police has arrested father-son duo, who were directors of Saha Infratech private limited for duping homebuyers of their money. Police said that the company has collected around Rs 375 crore as advance from customers, out of which, only Rs 85 crore was used as expenditure for the construction of the project.



Police identified the accused as Aniel Kumar Saha and his son Aunirban Saha. Apart from them, one more person identified as Ashok Kumar Sirohi was also arrested. He is also director of the company. More than 20 buyers were duped to the tune of Rs 20 crore.

"Complainant Mamta Behal alleged that being the director of the alleged company, the accused persons induced her by showing rosy pictures about their group housing project and cheated her to the tune of Rs 5.44 crore," said Joint Commissioner of Police (EOW) OP Mishra.

The accused persons induced the innocent buyers to invest in the project on the pretext of huge profit. Further, the accused persons executed buyback agreements to induce the victims. Cheques which were issued by accused persons for assured returns, dishonoured on presentation. Accused persons neither completed the project nor complied to the terms and conditions of the agreement.

"The alleged company initially paid returns to investors to gain their confidence and later stopped the payments," an official said. The accused persons deliberately changed the company address without intimating the investors.