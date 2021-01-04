Father-son duo held for duping people in name of lucky draw

New delhi: Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police has arrested one Bhuvnesh Gupta and his son Vivek Gupta for inducing and duping investors in the name of a lucky draw scheme. The accused misrepresented them that it was a government approved scheme and showed them fake government agency papers. Police said the duo duped people of Rs 2.21



crore.

Joint Commissioner of Police (EOW) OP Mishra said it was revealed that the accused persons used to issue membership cards to the prospective investors in lieu of investment made in the opted scheme. They also prepared and distributed pamphlets regarding the schemes. Thereafter, they even held draws for more than a year to win the trust of the investors. "After they built a healthy corpus, they closed their operations and fled the area overnight," he said.

As per official, initially they started trading in clothes, which never succeeded. Thereafter, they tried their hand in Jewellery and opened a jewellers' shop in Uttam Nagar. Due to competitive jewellers market and availability of multiple jewellers shop in the vicinity, they were not getting the desired financial

returns.

"Accordingly, the father-son duo decided to launch lucky draw scheme by distributing lucrative pamphlets declaring hefty returns in lieu of subscribing to the scheme," official said.

After duping the investors, accused persons fled the area with family overnight. They were frequently changing their residential addresses in different localities of Delhi-NCR.