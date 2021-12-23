Father-son duo held for duping 600 investors

New Delhi: The Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police recently arrested a father-son duo for duping 600 investors, including senior government officials, through false property or land deals. The 'duo debonair' has been identified as proprietors of M/s Skylark Multistate Group Housing society, Ashok Sharma and his son Nitya Sharma.

Police said, "A case was filed against them in the last year, on December 21 under sections 420/406/409/120B IPC at Paschim Vihar East police station. The fraudsters allured victims by painting rosy pictures and creating attractive projects."

The case was filed by the Deputy Director (Security), Rajya Sabha & Ors P.K Gautam, where he alleged that the father-son duo had projected and misrepresented that the project is a part of the Land Pooling Policy of DDA and there is P-2, Zone Narela, Delhi and residential Flats of different categories will be developed there.

They managed to get Rs 19 crore invested from 600 members of society. However, no land had been purchased till date and the collected amount had not been returned to the complainants so far. Allegations of siphoning of funds were also made by the complainant. Joint-CP of EOW, Chhaya Sharma said, "Details regarding land were obtained and it was found that some had been purchased in 2011 which was also disputed and under litigation. The proposed land upon which accused had been claiming to develop the project is under DDA land pooling policy."