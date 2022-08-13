Father-son duo held for assaulting woman, family over dowry

noida: A private firm employee and his elderly father were Friday arrested for assaulting his wife and her family inside their apartment in a high-rise Noida society allegedly over dowry demands, police said.



The brother of the accused man has also been booked but is on the run since the assault that took place inside the 14th-floor Cleo County flat under Phase 3 Police Station limits on Thursday, officials said.

CCTV footage from inside the house has also surfaced on social media, purportedly showing the woman's father-in-law and her husband attacking her, her sister, her brother, and her mother, with others also chipping in during

the fight.

The video also showed a young boy inside the same room witnessing the violence.

On the basis of a complaint by the woman, an FIR has been lodged and the husband along with his father has been arrested.

The husband's brother is at large and efforts are on to arrest him, Phase 3 Police Station in-charge Vijay Kumar said. Further investigation into the allegations is underway."