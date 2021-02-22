Father-son duo arrested for attacking policemen

New Delhi: A father-son duo was arrested for allegedly attacking policemen and preventing them from carrying on their duties here, police said on Sunday.

The accused have been identified as Anil Bansal and his son Abhishek Bansal, they said.

The incident took place in Budh Vihar Phase-I area of Vijay Vihar on Saturday when sub-inspector Gaurav Tyagi along with staff reached a spot to enquire about a PCR call made by one Rohit, a photographer, with whom the accused duo had engaged in a fight over a monetary dispute, police said.

Rohit owed money to the father-son duo and when he told them that he was unable to pay it, the accused took away his camera, following which he made a PCR. The police intervened and the camera was handed over to him, they said.

When the policemen asked Anil and Abhishek to come to police station for the purpose of necessary enquiry, both of them refused also started abusing them. They also threatened the policemen to get them dismissed from service, a senior police officer said.

SI Gaurav and his associate staff sustained injuries after they were thrashed by the accused men. When the situation got worse, more staff was called in and both the accused men were taken to Vijay Vihar police station where they too misbehaved with the SHO, he said.

A case was registered against the accused persons for obliterating police personnel in the discharge of their lawful duties and also for causing them serious injuries. Subsequently, both accused persons were arrested, said P K Mishra, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini).