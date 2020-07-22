Fatality among younger patients on the rise in Ggm

Gurugram: The latest data compiled by authorities on COVID-19 deaths in Gurugram shows that while the highest fatality is observed in patients above 61 years old, the age bracket of 21-60 has also seen an increasing number of deaths, with authorities reporting that of the total 116 deaths till Tuesday evening, 51 were in this age bracket.



A total of 65 patients who succumbed to the contagious disease were between the ages of 61-90. In this bracket, 30 patients were between 61 and 70 years of age. Twenty-two patients were between 71 to 80 years old and 12 were between 81 and 90. Gurugram has also seen one COVID-19 death of a patient who was between 91 and 100 years old.

However, what has now turned out to be a point of concern for officials here is that 32 patients who died of the virus were between 31 and 50 years old while 18 were in the age bracket of 51-60.

According to health officials, most casualties among the young population is being reported from the rural areas. The officials also highlighted that late reporting of the disease is still a major reason for these deaths. Of the more than 100 deaths reported in Gurugram so far, over 30 percent of the deaths have been of patients without co-morbidities.

Among patients with co-morbidities, doctors have noted that 46 per cent deaths were caused due to hypertension and around 39 per cent due to Diabetes. Authorities have also procured 500 pulse oximeters for distribution to patients in home isolation. Officials highlight that distribution of the oximeters would enable patients to monitor not only their breathing patterns but also their heartbeat. Meetings are now also being held with the private hospitals to conduct CT scans of the symptomatic patients at the nominal rates.

In a bid to control the fatality rate, Chief Medical Officer Dr Virender Yadav has asked government hospitals to prescribe Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) tablets to symptomatic patients, despite apprehensions about the drug's effectiveness. "My team of doctors were earlier apprehensive in giving HCQ tablets but I have told them to do so and give it to symptomatic patients," Dr Yadav said.