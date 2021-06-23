FASTag now at 3 toll plazas along Yamuna E-way

Noida: Awaited from long, the FASTag toll collection system has now been made operational at the Yamuna Expressway from Tuesday onwards. Officials believe that the new facility will contribute towards a hassle-free journey along the 165 kilometre-long high-speed corridor.



Since the Yamuna Expressway is managed by a private operator, Jaypee Infratech Limited (JIL), the electronic toll collection system was not yet implemented unlike all the other Expressways and highways maintained by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

This sometimes led to long queues of vehicles at the toll plaza since the Yamuna Expressway which is used by over 30,000 vehicles each day.

Officials said that initially two lanes on each side of the Expressway will be reserved for FASTag vehicles at the three toll plazas across the e-way while the remaining lanes will continue to accept toll amounts in cash or digitally by stopping the vehicles.

The inauguration of the FASTag technology on the e-way was done by Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA)'s CEO Dr Arun Vir Singh. While speaking on the occasion, the CEO said that the commuters may now enjoy a seamless journey along the Yamuna Expressway with no queues at toll plaza.

"The installation of FASTag at toll plaza is one among the safety measures suggested in an audit ordered by the Supreme Court of India. Like all other highways across the country, the commuters will not face any inconvenience in paying toll and may enjoy a hassle-free journey," said Singh.

Apart from FASTag, the JIL had also started installation of cameras and crash barriers on the expressway after YEIDA warned the operator to install safety features as recommended by a safety audit or face actions.

This had come after the YEIDA had filed a criminal complaint against the private company, blaming it for the high number of accidents along the expressway.