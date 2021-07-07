Farmhouse owner booked over heroin being made inside

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Tuesday registered a case against the owner of the farmhouse in the Sainik Farm area where Punjab Police busted a heroin manufacturing unit and arrested four Afghan nationals. As per the official, SHO Neb Sarai and beat staff were sent to district lines.



As per the official, an FIR was registered under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and the owner has been arrested. Police said that the owner has been booked for not carrying out the mandatory tenant verification. Further investigation is underway.

"On Monday, Neb Sarai SHO along with beat staff has been sent to the police lines in connection with the incident," the official said. The Punjab police had busted a major drug racket with the arrest of four Afghan nationals in Delhi and seizure of 17 kg heroin that has a value of Rs 90 crore in the international market. Police also recovered assorted chemicals and lab equipment, used to manufacture the drug, from the Neb Sarai unit.