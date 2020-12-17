Farmers try to block Chilla border, succeed on one side

New Delhi/Noida: Protesting against the Centre's three agricultural laws, scores of farmers tried to block the Chilla border connecting Delhi and Noida thus leading to heavy traffic jams in peak hours of the day on Wednesday.



Even as the Delhi Police had significantly heightened security in the area in anticipation, traffic authorities had to divert commuters to alternate routes at Delhi-Noida-Direct (DND) Flyway and Kalindi Kunj, which too remained congested due to a sudden heavy flow of vehicles.

As per Delhi police, they have made elaborate security arrangements at the Chilla border. Multi-layered barricades, jersey barriers and additional security personnel have been deployed to ensure law and order is maintained.

However, one traffic official of the Delhi Police said, "Border is open for commuters."

The commuters moving from Noida couldn't enter Delhi due to the blockade, however, the other side of the road coming towards Noida was open. Many officials posted at the borders have confirmed that the situation has been peaceful.

Kumar Ran Vijay Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida told Millennium Post that they had made adequate security arrangements on their side of the border as well.

Meanwhile, the farmer leaders at Chilla have said they will not run away from negotiations and will make the government repeal the laws.

"It has been around 21 days since farmers have been staging nationwide protests in order to press their demands. The government is not paying heed to our demands while the police are also not allowing more farmers to join us and are stopping them to cross the border. We will continue our protest till our demands are met by the central government," said Yogesh Pratap Singh, Uttar Pradesh state president, BKU.

According to the Delhi police, Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, Sabholi and Mangesh border points of the Capital remain closed and commuters have been advised to take alternate routes via Lampur, Safiabad and Singhu school toll tax borders, while traffic has been diverted from Mukarba and GTK road.

The blockade at Chilla on Wednesday once again affected office goers and locals.