Farmers to hold rehearsal for R-Day tractor march tomorrow

New delhi: With talks between protesting farmers and the government having broken down once again, farmer leaders on Tuesday vowed to intensify their stir unless the Centre starts taking them seriously. Meanwhile, the rehearsal for the Republic Day tractor march that farmers have planned, will be held on Thursday instead of today in light of the wet weather.



"Looking at the weather forecast we have decided that the planned tractor march will now be organised on 7th January on the KMP bypass road. It will begin at 11 am with a large batch of tractors from all borders. Farmers from Punjab, Haryana, UP, Rajasthan and other states will join the march in large numbers with thousands of tractors. At least 10 tractors from each village of Haryana will be joining the march as per the current plan," Samyukt Kisan Morcha's member Yogendra Yadav told at the press conference.

The farmer leaders also decided that on January 9, which is the death anniversary of Chaudhary Chhoturam, "the Messiah of farmers" programs will be organized in his memory at Delhi borders and across the country.

"Monday's inconclusive meeting with the government has once again highlighted the anti-farmer face of the Government of India. Protesting farmers are paying a heavy price in the current struggle and the government remains unmoved and adamant on its stand of not repealing the 3 central farm acts. This government wants to see more farmers sacrifice their lives even as it remains adamant to save its ego," Samyukt Kisan Morcha said.

Speaking about the meeting on January 4, the farmer leaders said that their main demand which is the repeal of three farm laws remains. "Despite the cold and rain, on all the borders of Delhi, the hunger strike of farmers continues. This resolve of farmers is clear evidence that they will not go back home until their two key demands to repeal the farm acts and legal entitlement around MSP for farmers are not secured," Yadav added.

Thousands of farmers of Satyashodhak Samaj of Maharashtra are expected to reach the Jaipur Delhi Highway in the next day or two. At more than 20 venues in Bihar, including Gaya and Nalanda, farmers have started indefinite sit-ins. Similarly, farmers have started Pakka Morcha in Sagar, Karnataka and Chennai in Tamil Nadu.