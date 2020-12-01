Farmers strike back by 'imposing Section 288'

New delhi: While recent protests have gone to show that the Delhi Police does not shy away from quickly imposing a curfew under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, farmers at certain border areas in Tikri and Ghaziupur have come up with "Section 288", saying if police will not allow them on their side, they will also bar law enforcement from coming over to their side of the barriers. Many farmers put up banners saying "dhara 288" had been imposed on their side of the barricades. The idea came from asserting that if police impose Section 144, they would, in turn, be ready to impose "Section 288" as the farmers have come with twice the strength of law enforcement officials, some of the protesting farmers said.



Meanwhile, the handful of farmers at Burari's Nirankari Ground have now shown their frustration that talks with the Centre are yet to begin over ending the deadlock and suggested that they will move back to the borders to join their fellows if a resolution is not arrived at.

According to these farmers, they have been protesting against the bill at the ground for several days but no one from the government has come to talk to them. "We want that government should listen to us and no one has listened to them from government and now we may move to borders," farmers said.

At Burari, farmers are waiting for a call from the government side. "We are not only protesting for us but our future also. We want the government to take back these laws and also we want them to talk with us. So far, nothing from their side," Balwinder Singh, a farmer said. Meanwhile, several meetings between farmers held regarding their next move.

Meanwhile, at bordering areas, particularly the Ghazipur border, there is a standstill situation and the security deployment is as per the requirement.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Jasmeet Singh told Millennium Post that they have deployed security and things are under control. "We have just redeployed concrete boulders as a part of our security measures. No untoward incident has happened," he said.

As per an officer, on Sunday the situation was very peaceful, few new groups have come near barricades but nothing happened. "They are sitting peacefully at Ghazipur border and as a law enforcement agency we are making sure no untoward incident happened and as per the environment we are making our security arrangements and changes," another official said.

Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava also visited the Singhu border to take stock of the security arrangements. However, as the deadlock is poised to enter its sixth day, traffic remained severely affected as the Delhi Police intensified vehicle-checkings at border points, leading to heavy traffic snarls on even alternate routes. "Tikri border is closed for any Traffic Movement. Badusarai and Jhatikara Borders are open only for two-wheeler traffic. Available Open Borders to Haryana are following Borders Jharoda, Dhansa, Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam vihar and Dundahera," the Traffic police said.

In another Tweet, they said, "Singhu Border is still closed from both sides. Please take alternate route. Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba Chowk & GTK road. Traffic is very heavy. Please avoid outer ring road from signature bridge to Rohini &Vice versa, GTK road, NH 44 & Singhu borders."

Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Ajit Singla said they have made proper traffic deployment in the city. "The areas which are blocked, there we have provided traffic diversion. Focus is on ensuring free movement of ambulances and other emergency services vehicles in the city," he said. He added that through various social media platforms they are creating awareness among commuters.