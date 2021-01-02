Farmers start New Year with Nagar Kirtan, turban langar

New delhi: A Nagar Kirtan (religious procession) was organised at the Singhu border to welcome the New Year on Friday as farmers' protest entered another peaceful day.



A turban langar was also organised at the protest site. "The idea behind it to make people aware about Sikhism and its culture," a volunteer said.

A candle light march was also organised at midnight to celebrate the New Year. Revolutionary songs were also sung by the protesters as they asked the government to repeal the three farm laws. "We are not going away from here no matter what. This protest has become a national movement and the youth is much more aware about the issues. We are and will be peaceful. This is how our protest is going to be," a youth volunteer said.

Special langars were also prepared at the protest site. Amid screeching cold, hoards of people are protesting at the borders. According to volunteers at the protest site, the number of people on New Year's Eve had increased. "People from Delhi, Punjab and Haryana have also come to celebrate at the border," he said.

Gurpreet Singh, who works in the Indian Army had taken leave to join the protest. A resident of Amritsar Singh along with few other colleagues had come in solidarity. "My family does farming so of course I was bound to come here. I applied for vacations in the army and came here to join the protest. I have been here since the last one week," he had said.

Various programmes have been set up in the coming days by the farmers as the protest continues. In what has been called a deadlock between the farmers and the government. The protesting farmers said that the cold winter nights will not deter them from their goal.

Meanwhile, traffic snarls were reported from various parts of the city on the New Year's Day. Meanwhile, blockade continued in the bordering areas of Delhi-NCR.

According to police, traffic congestions were reported from areas like Karol Bagh, Connaught Place, Rohini, RK Ashram, Jhandewalan, Khajuri Chowk, Rajghat Road and Vivek Vihar. "As per the report of an area traffic officer, the movement of traffic is slow due to the huge volume of traffic during peak hours," official said.

One Sumit Arora, a commuter said, "From the last 40 minutes, I have been waiting at Karol Bagh area due to heavy traffic." One Nishant Aggarwal said, "Massive traffic at Pusa Road, going up to Connaught Place. I have been stuck at one place for 40 minutes straight."

"From more than half hour stuck on circle of RK Ashram Marg Jhandewalan near Shri Valimiki Mandir," said one Sujay Jain, a commuter.

Meanwhile, security remained tight at the Delhi borders with hundreds of personnel deployed at Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri border points where the farmers are currently camping. The protests have also led to traffic congestion forcing police to divert vehicular movement.

According to police, the Chilla and Ghazipur borders were closed for traffic coming from Noida and Ghaziabad to Delhi because of farmer protests. Commuters were advised to take alternate route for coming to Delhi through Anand Vihar, DND, Apsara, Bhopra and Loni borders.

"Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, Saboli and Mangesh remained borders closed. Commuters were told to take alternate route through Lampur, Safiabad, Palla and Singhu school toll tax borders. Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba and GTK road. Travellers were told to avoid Outer Ring Rd, GTK road and NH 44," official said.

As per official, "Available open borders to Haryana are Jharoda (only single carriageway, road), Daurala, Kapashera, Badusarai, Rajokri NH-8, Bijwasan, Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera borders."

According to an official, Tikri, Dhansa borders remained closed for any traffic movement. Jhatikara border is open only for LMV (Cars, Light Motor Vehicles), two wheelers and pedestrian movement.

(With inputs from Abhay Singh)