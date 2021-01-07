Farmers prepare for round 8

New delhi: Even as the talks between farm leaders and the Central government failed over the three farm bills and MSP, the farmer leaders have said that they will attend the January 8 meeting, according sources.



According to farmer leaders they will attend all the meeting by the government as they do not want the latter to accuse them of not listening to what the Centre has to say.

Meanwhile, the protest at various borders continued intensely as they prepare for the trolly march on January 7.

"The 'Kisan Jagriti Pakhwada' of Samyukta Kisan Morcha started across the country on Wednesday. Farmers, laborers and conscious citizens from all over the country are participating in this campaign, strengthening the demand for the repeal of three central farm laws and legal guarantee of remunerative MSP," a statement from Samyukt Kisan Morcha said.

They further said that protests in Bihar with, farmers are continuing to sit at 20 places in their Pakka Morcha (indefinite sit-in). "Farmers are protesting at many sites of Odisha including Mayurbhanj and Chilika. Such an indefinite sit-in was started in Multai in Madhya Pradesh near the bus stand today. Youth in Palamu, Jharkhand are exposing the anti-farmer, anti-labour and anti-poor face of this government through street plays. Tractor marches were taken out in northern districts of Rajasthan today. It is being planned that a Karnataka tent will be opened at one of the Delhi border protest sites soon, in addition to local protests in Karnataka," it added.

Speaking about the violence by police on farmers the farm leaders averred that "the police repression being unleashed against protesting farmers in various locations was already shared with the Central Government during the talks and it was pointed out that this was against the Supreme Court

orders".

The cancellation of the visit of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to India is the diplomatic defeat of the Modi government and the political victory of the farmers, the kisan morcha said.

"It has been more than 40 days from the time the protesting farmers left their homes, and more than 80 farmers have been martyred so far in the current struggle. Political and social organizations around the world are supporting this movement, but in view of the anti-farmer attitude of the Modi government, farmers announced a peaceful 'Kisan Republic Parade' in Delhi on 26 January and a tractor march on KMP Road on January 7 as a 'rehearsal' for the same," it added.

Meanwhile, keeping in mind the rain and cold, farmers are continuing to install water-proof tents and making other arrangements too. "Water proof tents and lighting were provided throughout the pandal on the Singhu border. On Tikri Border, along with maintaining the Pakka Morcha, farmers are maintaining library, film screenings, cultural programs and other public participation activities," the Samyukt Kisan morcha added.