Farmers pouring into borders; traffic still chaotic

New Delhi: Amid the continuing deadlock between farmers and the Centre over the new agri laws, farmers from various states continued to march towards the Capital's borders to support their fellows in their calls for repealing the three new laws.



And as the borders keep swelling with protesters amid vows from union leaders to intensify their stir after rejecting the government's peace offering of a few amendments.

While some borders that were earlier closed were thrown open, many borders of the Capital remained shut as commuters and locals faced heavy traffic on the alternate routes carved out by the Delhi Traffic Police.

The police on Thursday took to Twitter to inform commuters about routes closed for traffic in view of thousands of protesters camping at the city's borders and also advised people to take alternative routes to avoid inconvenience.

Tikri and Dhansa borders are still closed for traffic movement, while Jhatikara border is open only for two-wheelers and pedestrian movement, it said.

Those travelling to Haryana can take Jharoda (only single carriageway), Daurala, Kapashera, Badusarai, Rajokri NH-8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera borders, the police said in a tweet.

The closure of borders has also resulted in heavy traffic on alternative routes.

Meanwhile, a key road connecting Noida and Delhi remained partially opened on Thursday even as farmers' protest against the new agriculture laws continued here for the 10th day.

Scores of protestors belonging to Bharatiya Kisan Union (Bhanu) stayed put at the Chilla border, while those of BKU (Lok Shakti) continued to camp at the Dalit Prerna Sthal.

The protesting farmers belonging to various districts of western Uttar Pradesh had blocked the Noida-Delhi Link Road that passes through the Chilla border but opened one carriageway on Wednesday evening after talks with the local police.

One carriageway of the Noida-Delhi Link Road is open while the other is closed. People can come from Delhi to Noida using that route but not otherwise, a Noida Traffic Police official said.

The official said commuters travelling to and fro Delhi can use the alternative Kalindi Kunj and the DND routes to avoid any hassle. "These two routes are completely open and the traffic flow is smooth," the official said of the situation around 5 pm.

The protestors who have gathered at the Noida border want to proceed to Delhi to join the bigger stir called chiefly by farmers from Punjab and Haryana.