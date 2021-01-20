Farmers plan state-wise tableaux for Republic Day tractor parade

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing tussle between farmers and Delhi Police over the permission for the Republic Day tractor march on the Outer Ring Road, the former has said that they are determined to go ahead and have also chalked out a map for the same.



Meanwhile, farm leaders and Delhi Police also held a meeting regarding the rally on Tuesday.

The farmer leaders told the police officers in clear words that the Kisan Tractor Parade will be taken out on Outer Ring Road inside Delhi. A source associated with the union told Millenium Post that they have laid down their demands in front of the police clearly. "One of our demands is that we will take out the rally on January 26 and that it will be taken through Outer Ring Road of Delhi itself. The police have asked us to take out the rally within the border areas but that will not happen," he said.

Farmer leaders will meet again with police officers on Wednesday.

The road map, which is going viral on social media shows the route of the protest. The map has marked all five points of the border site where farmers are sitting. "The map isn't the exact replica of the route but as many people were getting agitated that the march is being held outside Delhi we gave them a rough idea that the Outer Ring Road is inside Delhi itself," a volunteer at Singhu said.

Delhi Outer Ring Road encircles the city and has three lanes in each direction, with a total length of 47 km. Farmers have planned a mega tractor rally on January 26 and target to gather an estimated 1 lakh people to press for their demands, including a legal guarantee for MSP. They plan to circle Delhi via the 47-km-long Outer Ring Road.

According to the rally planned for January 26, thousands of tractors are expected to reach Delhi borders. Many have already left for the rally. "We have also customised our tractors for the protest,

while tractors from various states have already left and will reach border areas soon,"

Ravinder, a farmer from Punjab said.

The farmers have also hinted at a jhanki-like spectacular show for the rally. "We are also trying to arrange at least one tractor from a state and as in Republic Day we see jhankis of different states, we would also do the same here. We are trying our best for this to happen," Harinder Singh, media coordinator of Samyukt Kisan Morcha told Millennium Post.

"Police officials have not even clarified to the farmer leaders whether the tractor parade has been allowed to the farmers or not. But they have to understand that we will march no matter what," a farmer at Singhu Border said.