Farmers look at unique ways to grab eyeballs

New delhi: Serving 'green jalebis' to taking out a 'baraat' (wedding procession), farmers protesting at Singhu border here are using innovative ways to communicate their grievances and demands to the central government.



A group of farmers from Mohali in Punjab have been serving special green jalebis, saying it symbolised the colour of their crops and the prosperity associated with it. "We have been distributing green jalebis from the last few days. Nearly five quintals of the sweet are distributed everyday," Jasvir Chand, a protesting farmer, said.

"The green colour of the sweet symbolises Green Revolution as well as peace and tranquillity," Chand's companion Baldev Singh (65) said at the protest site.

"We have been peacefully protesting against the three new farm laws of the central government for over a month. Although the government has not accepted our demand, we are determined to continue the protest peacefully," he said.

Meanwhile, some youths from Karnal in Haryana took out a marriage procession at the protest venue to draw attention towards their agitation.

"We thought a marriage procession will be an interesting way to communicate to the people and the government our demands and issues with the farm laws," said 22-year-old Jagdip Singh from Dabri village in Karnal.

The procession with a protester wearing the full attire of a groom and sitting on a tractor passed through the crowded highway attracting lot of merriment from the protesting farmers camping there for over a month.

Farmers mainly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have been camping at different border points of Delhi for over a month to demand repeal of the three agriculture laws, which were voted through in Parliament in September amid strong protests by opposition parties.

"We are requesting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government to give legal status to minimum support price (MSP) to empower the farmers. The government should also address our genuine concerns over the three farm laws," Chand said.

"If anyone is employed by the government, his salary is regularly revised, similarly there should be legally guaranteed purchase of crops since farmers invest not only their hard work, but also whatever scarce resources are there at their disposal," he said.

The new farm laws have been projected by the central government as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country.

Meanwhile, the Chilla and Ghazipur borders remained closed for traffic coming from Noida and Ghaziabad to Delhi because of farmer protests. People were advised to take an alternate route for coming to Delhi through Anand Vihar, DND, Apsara, Bhopra and Loni borders.

Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, Saboli and Mangesh borders also remained closed. Commuters were told to take an alternate route through Lampur Safiabad, Palla and Singhu school toll tax borders. Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba and GTK road. Commuters were told to avoid Outer Ring Rd, GTK Road and NH-44.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has also increased security in bordering areas. "In this tough situation, not only male personnel of Delhi Police but female personnel are also providing their services with a smile," the official said. The senior officers of Delhi Police including SN Shrivastava, Commissioner of Police have been regularly visiting and briefing the deployed staff including para-military forces to remain vigilant and keep an eye on anti-social elements in the garb of farmers.

Eish, Singhal, PRO, Delhi Police said, the officers and personal were well aware that they have to have a restrained approach towards the farmers.

"Delhi Police, besides protecting the farmers even when they are asleep, is also concerned about their health during COVID-19 and has been requesting them from time to time to wear masks, maintain social distancing and maintain personal hygiene through sanitisers," he said. Face masks are also being distributed to the needy farmers as and when required.

According to the official, as a symbol of peace and fraternity among jawans and kisans, the Delhi Police have been distributing white flowers among the farmers. (With Agency inputs)