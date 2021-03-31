Farmers launch book to explain 'what's black about farm laws'

New Delhi: To educate people about the three passed agricultural bills and how they will affect the farmers, a book has been launched detailing about the effect and implications of the same. The book called "In kanuno me kala kya" has been launched by Samyukt Kisan Morcha, the umbrella body of farm unions that is leading the agitation. The book has been written by senior advocate at the Punjab and Haryana High Court Joginder Singh Toor.



Speaking at the event Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Gurnam Singh Chaduni said, "The agricultural minister asked what is black about these laws so this book is being launched where all the information as to why this law is bad will be discussed. The book was also sent to the prime minister and the agricultural minister."

He further said that by sending this to the government the farmers are questioning them and seeking answers.

Meanwhile, the author of the book said that the farmers have done the work of the farmers by telling the government what is wrong with the law. "The problem that the government has told is that the farmers don't understand what the laws are. But there have been no talk about the implications of these laws, which is why in this book I have made sure that I talk about this is law in detail and easy terms."

The farmers continue to sit at various borders of Delhi for more than four months. Joined in majority by farmers of Punjab and Haryana, many farmers from various other states have also joined the protest. Despite various meeting between the government the Central government there was no solution while there has been a deadlock.