Farmers laud move

New Delhi: Farmer leaders on Tuesday welcomed the Delhi government's move to withdraw cases lodged

against farmers during the anti-farm law stir and urged the Centre to fulfil other promises too, including the formation of a committee on MSP.

They said the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of 40 farm unions, will meet in Delhi on March 14.

Farmer leader and SKM core committee member Shiv Kumar Kakka said, "It is a good move and we thank the Delhi government and the L-G for this effort. This has given us hope that other promises will also be met."

He also asked that the Centre direct other states like Madhya Pradesh to also withdraw cases against farmers during the agitation.