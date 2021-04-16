Farmer's kin get time to seek expert opinion on autopsy

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday granted time to the family of Navreet Singh, the 25-year-old farmer who died under mysterious circumstances in the violence after groups of farmers splintered from their march and entered the city on Republic Day, to seek the opinion of experts on his postmortem and X-Ray reports.



Justice Yogesh Khanna also asked the Delhi Police to allow the family to view the CCTV footage of the spot where the incident took place, whenever they want to. The court listed the matter for further hearing on July 26.

The high court was hearing a plea by deceased Navreet Singh's grandfather — Hardeep Singh — claiming that the victim suffered gunshot injuries to his head. His postmortem was conducted at Rampur district hospital in Uttar Pradesh.

However, both the Delhi and Uttar Pradesh Police had told the court that Navreet Singh did not suffer any gunshot wounds.

During the hearing, advocates Vrinda Grover and Soutik Banerjee, representing Hardeep Singh, said the family needs time to seek experts' evaluation of the material provided to them by the police which included post mortem report and video and X-ray report of the deceased.

The high court had earlier directed the Delhi health secretary to constitute a board of medical and forensic experts and also a radiologist to examine the X-Ray report of Navreet Singh.

It had also asked the doctors of Maulana Azad Medical College here to prepare the X-Ray report from the original X-Ray plate which has been received by Delhi Police from the Uttar Pradesh police.

While police have claimed Navreet died after he lost control of his tractor that he was rashly driving, Grover argued that he lost control of the vehicle because he was shot by the police. Earlier reports had quoted experts examining the postmortem report and concluding that the injury was from a gunshot.