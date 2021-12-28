Farmers intensify protests for more compensation

noida: Farmers intensified their protest on Monday against all the three authorities of Gautam Buddh Nagar district in connection with their pending demands, including increased compensation among others.



During the protest, farmers held talks with the officials of Greater Noida Authority, Noida Authority and Yamuna Authority but the talks between the farmers and the authority officials didn't conclude well, after which the farmers have announced an indefinite protest. At Yamuna Authority office, the farmers locked all the entry/exit gates of authority while the protest was led by the leaders of Bharatiya Kisan Union.

In Noida, thousands of farmers, including women and elderly persons, are sitting outside the Noida Authority's office for the last 117 days to press their demands. Nearly 34 farmers are now sitting on hunger strike as well. On Monday, the health conditions of 30 farmers out of them deteriorated.