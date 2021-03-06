Farmers finish 100 days at Delhi's borders protesting three agri laws

New delhi: The farmers' protest at the Capital's borders on Friday entered its 100th day with no sign of farmers agitating against the Centre's three farm laws, getting tired or giving up. In addition, farmer leaders have announced that they will mark today (March 6) as a black day and block the KMP Expressway for five hours.



The farmers at the borders have said that they are prepared for the long haul and will continue their agitation till the time three farm bills are not taken back. "Our families are prepared and we are prepared to sit here for as long as it takes. Even if we have to sit here for years, we will do so," Uddham Singh from Amritsar, who is protesting at Singhu Border said.

Meanwhile, Samyukt Kisan Morcha condemned the Delhi Police for using "force" on peaceful protesters who were marching to Rakabganj Gurudwara on Wednesday night. A group of women was detained, including a two-year-old child.

"Just because they had flags on their cars of Nishan Sahib and Kisan Union, their vehicle was stopped near the outer ring road check post of

Delhi Police. They were asked to remove the flags from their Tempo Travel. When they refused to do so, they were detained at Tilak Marg Police Station. The group also included a toddler of 2 years age, named Yasmi Kaur, from Barnala.

"As per the law, no child below the age of 7 shall be detained at a police station; secondly, no woman shall be detained at a police station after sunset. Clearly, Delhi Police's actions are illegal," Samyukt Kisan Morcha said in a statement.

A group of youngsters is cycling to different protest sites at the Delhi border to rope in volunteers for a "cycle march" from Kanyakumari to Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) to Kanyakumari.

More than 70 people have joined. Many are partly joining and some are joining full time.

"The march will be conducted in more than 150 districts from about 20 states of the country. People from all sorts of backgrounds will be a part of it. Standing in favor of the movement in India, the farmers will appeal for a call to expand the movement to further intensify," Vikas Chaudhary, a farmer from Uttar Pradesh, who will be a part of this march said.

He added that they will start the march from March 7 at 10 am.

There are more than 70 volunteers who will be a part of this march. "Although we have more than 300 applications, where some will be participating half way and others will go all the way," he added.