Farmers decide to file case against BJP leaders, Chadha assures AAP's assistance

New delhi: Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha on Wednesday vowed to extend his party's support to the farmers who have decided to file a case against BJP leaders who used abusive language against the farmers.



The farmers have been requesting the Modi government to listen to them, but in turn were abused, he said. "BJP ministers, elected representatives, leaders have used only filthy and foul language to describe the farmers. They said the farmers are agents of China and Pakistan; they said the farmers' movement is being funded by Canada and Pakistan, they said our farmers are terrorists, goondas, they even called our farmers 'dalaal'," he said.

Chadha said that the farmers have had enough of BJP leader's insults and are now looking for justice. "They have reached out to the AAP for help, for seeking justice. They want to avenge the onslaught of insults. AAP will extend its whole-hearted support to our farmers. We will do everything in our might to help farmers in need; we will extend every form of legal assistance, whether with respect to filing a case, or reaching its finality," he said.

He said that the AAP has always stood for the farmers. He said that members of the party have been sewadars at Delhi's borders, and have made arrangements from langar to blankets, from drinking water to toilets. "And now, we will extend legal assistance to our farmers, whether with respect to registering a case, or taking the case to its final stages, the AAP takes a pledge to provide all aid, help, assistance to aggrieved farmers who want to move court against BJP leaders for their libelous, slanderous and defamatory remarks against protesting farmers," he added.

Meanwhile, AAP leader Atishi on Wednesday said that BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri who had insulted the farmers on Tuesday must apologize, as her party volunteers protested outside the MP's residence. She said that till now BJP leaders were describing farmers as agents of Khalistani, Naxalite, China and Pakistan, but Bidhuri crossed all limits and abused the farmers.

She said that if the Centre does not withdraw all the three laws and BJP leaders do not apologize to the farmers of the country for abusing them then AAP's protest will go on. AAP's leaders Durgesh Pathak, Madan Lal, Kuldeep Kumar, Ajay Dutt, Atishi and volunteers staged a protest outside Bidhuri's residence.