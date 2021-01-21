Farmers debate govt's option; cops discuss increased surveillance and alternate routes

New Delhi: As the government's attempt to appease protesting farmers by dangling a one-and-a-half-year-long suspension of the three farm laws is being considered by farmer unions, the Delhi Police are busy preparing for the eventuality that the farmers' tractor march on Republic Day will be held inside the Capital.



With the farmers already having rejected a suggestion to hold the R-Day tractor march on the KMP Expressway, the way the rehearsal march was held, police here are making robust arrangements as senior officers have been directed to increase CCTV coverage as required and brainstorm possible alternate locations within the Capital for the rally, which farmers have said will be held on the Outer Ring Road.

Police have sought details about the route farmers intend to take and the number of protestors expected. The police have said farmers using the Outer Ring Road for tractor rally could lead to inconvenience.

Police sources told Millennium Post that during a meeting between the top brass of Delhi Police, the Commissioner had reviewed the arrangements at borders for dealing with the farmers' agitation and directed that robust arrangements continue. "Close monitoring of the situation be carried out and close liaison with our counterparts of neighbouring states be maintained," the police chief directed, adding that CCTV cameras should be installed for continuous monitoring of the situation.

As per sources, senior officials were directed to make arrangements keeping in mind the various possible contingencies. Also, intelligence should be gathered to preempt any spectacular event, officers have been told. "Forces should be deployed rationally to keep them fresh and rested so that the prolonged arrangements can be handled professionally," Commissioner SN Shrivastava is known to have said.

Sources added that the city police are also chalking out possibilities for an alternate place for the farmers' tractor rally. "They (police) want to ensure that there should be no traffic mayhem due to tractor rally," sources said.

Officers have also been directed not to make any kind of unnecessary comments related to the protests and have also been directed to ensure that forces should be polite as well as firm. The police staff have been briefed that in case protestors provoke them, they should remain calm.

An official, when asked whether there is any kind of change in their traffic plans, said, "Right now they are continuing with the same traffic strategy. So far they have not got any order if the order comes it will be followed." The Delhi Traffic Police on Wednesday informed commuters about road closures across the city. Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, Saboli and Mangesh borders were closed for traffic movement. According to police, the Chilla and Ghazipur borders were also closed for traffic coming from Noida and Ghaziabad to Delhi. Commuters were advised to take alternate routes for coming to Delhi through Anand Vihar, DND, Apsara, Bhopra and Loni borders.