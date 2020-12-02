Farmers continue to throng Delhi's gates as cops block 7 border points

New Delhi: As talks with the Centre failed on Tuesday over repealing the recently enacted three farm laws, protesting farmers at Delhi's border have vowed to intensify their stir by blocking more border points, in anticipation of which the Delhi Police have now closed seven entry and exit points on the Capital's borders.



However, police officers maintained that the protests at the Capital's gates were largely peaceful with no untoward incident reported as the sixth day of the farmers' protest came to an end. Meanwhile, tens of thousands of farmers

from Uttar Pradesh, South Haryana, Uttarakhand, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh are desperately trying to get to the borders to stand with their fellow farmers.

Over 500 farmers from UP are expected to reach the Ghazipur border and UP gate for protests as Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad - a prominent face of the anti-CAA protests in December last year - joined the farmers in Ghaziabad to show solidarity with them.

The Dalit leader from Uttar Pradesh, who launched his political party in March this year, said, "The farmers have been fighting for their rights in this cold. These laws should be withdrawn immediately. We extend our full support to our farmers. We are with them in this fight."

At the Singhu Border, DCP, Outer North, Gaurav Sharma, said that the situation remains largely in control with security personnel maintaining a strict vigil.

Similarly at the Tikri Border, DCP Outer, A Koan, said that no untoward incident had taken place and adequate security personnel had been deployed.

Meanwhile, the security apparatus was beefed up along central Delhi and near Vigyan Bhavan in Rajpath where farmers' unions had a 3-hour-long meeting with top BJP leaders in a bid to resolve the standoff over the three legislations.

A senior police officer told Millennium Post, "We have deployed personnel at all crucial locations like Rajpath, Vijay Chowk and India Gate while nine companies comprising 40 paramilitary personnel each have been posted across police pockets and at areas like Jantar Mantar."

The farmers initially wanted to protest at Jantar Mantar or the Ramleela ground but decided to use their leverage when they were blocked from entering the Capital on November 27.

Also, both Tikri and Singhu border continued to remain closed to commuters while the chilla border on the Noida link was also closed for traffic due to protests near Gautam Budh Dwar.

In addition, Jharoda and Jhatikra borders were also closed for any traffic movement. Lampur, Auchandi and other small borders were also closed to commuters, the Delhi Traffic Police said.

A senior official said that as per security measure Jharoda border was closed by police as there were inputs that farmers might come at the border. Meanwhile, the traffic was very heavy and commuters were told to avoid the Outer Ring Road from the Signature Bridge to Rohini, GTK Road, NH 44, Singhu, Auchandi, and Lampur borders.

"Badusarai border is open only for two-wheeler traffic. Available open borders are Dhansa, Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera borders," the traffic police said, adding that traffic has been diverted from Mukarba Chowk and GTK Road.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Jasmeet Singh told Millennium Post that they are trying to persuade any new group coming to the borders to move their protest to the designated place.

But office goers, wedding guests, trucks carrying essential items continued to be affected as the deadlock continued.