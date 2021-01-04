Farmers clash with police at Shahjahanpur, inch closer to Ggm

Gurugram: Set up with caps at the Shahjahanpur border on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway, farmers protesting against the Centre's farm laws on Sunday night were injured after law enforcement officials fired tear gas at them following an attempt by them to enter Haryana. Some of them eventually made it into Haryana and are inching towards Gurugram to reach Delhi.



Law enforcement officials claimed that some of the farmers at the protest broke through the police barricades at Shahjahanpur. The police have now managed to restrict them at the Gurugram-Rewari border on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway.

Around 3,000-4,000 farmers are currently gathered in Rewari, looking to make their way to join their fellows at the Capital's borders.

"There have been a group of farmers who have entered into Rewari and now placed their camps over there. We are making sure that commuters do not face any problem and are making sure that there are diversions that are created for them. We have requested protesting farmers to not resort to violence and express their protest in a peaceful and democratic manner, "said a senior official from Rewari Police.

This is the second time in less than three days that farmers have clashed with Haryana Police after being stopped from moving towards the National Capital. On New Year's Eve, dramatic scenes were seen at the Shahjahanpur border when hundreds of farmers suddenly began breaking barricades to move ahead, to stop farmers from moving ahead then the Haryana Police had resorted to usage of water cannon. While it prevented some farmers from staying put, many farmers were successful in entering Haryana.

With hundreds of farmers entering into Haryana and are now just a few kilometers from industrial areas of Gurugram, Haryana Police have made a lot of diversions along the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway.

In a major concern for Haryana Police, farmers who have entered into Haryana have steadfastly expressed their commitment that they will again march towards Delhi on January 4.