Farmers allege tents, car set on fire at Singhu, Ghazipur

New Delhi: Tents and a car were allegedly set on fire by unidentified miscreants at Singhu and Ghazipur borders where farmers have been sitting in protest against the three farm bills for more than four months. The incidents took place at different timings on Thursday when videos of tents on fire were shared by people. At Singhu border, at least five makeshift hutments and a car came into the wrath of the fire and were completely gutted allegedly by an unidentified man near Rasoi dhaba at Kundli-Singhu border. No one got injured in the accident, however all the belongings of the farmers including clothes and coolers were gutted in the fire. Farmer leader Baldev Singh Sirsa said that the man had fled when he saw farmers coming towards the tent.



"Farmers tried to catch him but he managed to flee the spot. The BJP government has been making all attempts to crush our voice and they have stooped so low by setting tents ablaze," he added. After the incident, farmers blocked the National Highway and raised slogans against the Haryana and Union governments.

On the similar day, a tent behind the main stage was gutted in fire. Speaking to Millennium Post, Vikas Kukreja, an advocate who is a part of the protest said that in the evening when the protesters were offering prayers, four unidentified men came and set fire to the

tents.

"Most of the people were at the path, including me when four boys in red t-shirts came and set fire to the tents. Till the time we realized they had already gone, but we had seen their clothes," he added.

Fire brigade was called on the spot and the fire was doused immediately. No one was injured at the protest site. The tent was used by media persons for press conferences. "Such efforts are creating an atmosphere of fear, but farmers are not afraid of these antics," farm leader Darshan Pal

added.