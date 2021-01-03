Farmer protesting against new farm laws kills self inside toilet

Noida: A day after 57-year-old farmer died of heart attack at UP gate border protest site, a 75-year-old farmer protesting against the government's newly-enacted farm laws was found dead on Saturday inside a toilet at the protest site at UP gate in Ghaziabad. Police said that the farmer reportedly hanged himself and he has also left a suicide note behind in which he has blamed the Central government for his death.



The deceased, has been identified as Kashmir Singh, who hailed from Bilaspur area in Rampur district of Uttar Pradesh. He along with his son and grandsons was camping at the protest site. A purported three page suicide note written in Gurumukhi language has also been recovered from near Singh's body in which he has expressed his frustration over the stalemate in talks with the central government over the farm laws. "Till when shall we sit here in the cold? This government isn't listening at all. Hence, I give up my life so that some solution emerges," Singh's note reportedly said.

The deceased farmer also mentioned in the suicide note that he wished to be cremated at the protest site at UP gate by his son and grandsons,

however, the family denied for postmortem and his body was taken to his native place

where his last rites were performed.