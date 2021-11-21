Farmer killed by speeding truck, locals block road & stage protest

Ghaziabad: An elderly man was killed while his grandson was injured after a speeding truck rammed into their motorcycle in Muradnagar area of Ghaziabad on Sunday morning. Following the incident, villagers and locals blocked the road by putting the body in the middle and set the truck on fire.



According to police, the deceased has been identified as Jaipal Singh (75), a resident of Muradnagar area, while his grandson Deepak (28) was left injured. A family member of the deceased said that Jaipal was a farmer and both the victims were returning from hospital after meeting a doctor.

Jaipal's son, Anil said that it was around 12 pm when his father and Deepak were returning from a nearby private hospital and a speeding truck carrying soil hit their motorcycle from behind. "My father had gone to see doctor for his ailment but while returning home, the truck hit their motorcycle from behind and my father was trapped behind the wheels. He died on the spot while Deepak, who was driving, is critical and receiving treatment at a hospital," said Anil.

Following the incident, family members of Jaipal and other villagers blocked the road for almost two hours and staged protest against the police. "While there was no cop on busy intersection of road, they also failed to arrest the accused truck driver who fled from the spot after the incident. We had made several requests in past to keep an eye on overspeeding trucks in this area but no actions were taken up by the police," Anil

added.

Meanwhile, police said that an FIR has been registered against the unidentified truck driver. "While the truck has been seized, an FIR under Section 279 (rash driving), 304A (death due to negligence) and 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of IPC has been registered and efforts are being made to arrest the accused," said Dr Iraz Raza, Superintendent of police (rural), Ghaziabad.