Farmer agitation: NR cancels, diverts, short terminates trains

New Delhi: Keeping in view of the farmers agitation, Northern Railways on Sunday cancelled/ diverted/ short terminated/ short originate schedule of several trains. The trains that were to commence journey on October 5 stand cancelled — Train No. 02054 Amritsar – Haridwar express; Train No. 02053 Haridwar- Amritsar express; Train No. 02425 New Delhi – Jammutawi Rajdhani express; Train No. 02426 Jammutawi – New Delhi Rajdhani express; Train No. 20925 Kalka – Ambala express; Train No. 20926 Ambala- Kalka express.



The trains for which short termination/ short origination notice have been issued are as follows: The 02903 Mumbai Central - Amritsar express special journey commencing on 03.10.20 will be short terminated at Ambala. Consequently the 02904 Amritsar - Mumbai Central express special journey commencing on 05.10.20 will short originate from Ambala. It will remain partially cancelled between Ambala - Amritsar - Ambala.

The 02925 Bandra Terminus - Amritsar express special journey commencing on 04.10.20 will be short terminated at Ambala. Cconsequently the 02926 Amritsar - Bandra Terminus express special journey commencing on 06.10.20 will short originate from Ambala. It will remain partially cancelled between Ambala - Amritsar - Ambala.

The 02715Nnanded - Amritsar express special journey commencing on 04.10.20 will be short terminated at New Delhi. Consequently the 02716 Amritsar - Nanded express special journey commencing on 06.10.20 will short originate from NewDelhi . It will remain partially cancelled between New Delhi –Amritsar-New Delhi.

The 04649 Jaynagar -Amritsar express journey commencing on 04.10.20 will be short terminated at Ambala . Consequently the 04650 Amritsar -Jaynagar express special journey commencing on 05.1020 will short originate from Ambala. It will remain partially cancelled between Ambala -Amritsar -Ambala.

The 03307 Dhanbad -Ferozepur express special journey commencing on 03.10.20 will be short terminated at Ambala. Consequently the 03308 Ferozpur -Dhanbad express special journey commencing on 05.10.20 will short originate from Ambala. It will remain partially cancelled between Ambala -Ferozpur -Ambala.

The 02057 New Delhi Unahimachal express special journey commencing on 05.10.20 will be short terminated at Ambala. Consequently the 02058 Unahimachal- New Delhi express special journey commencing on 06.10.20 will short originate from Ambala. It will remain partially cancelled between Ambala -Unahimachal -Ambala.

Similarly, routes of several trains have been diverted. These include — The 05909 Dibrugarh -Lalgarh express special journey commencing on 03.10.20 will be diverted to run via Rohtak -Bhiwani -Hisar -Hanumangarh and the 05910 Lallgarh -Dibrugarh express special journey commencing on 04.10.20 will be diverted to run via Hanumangarh -Hisar -Bhiwani -Rohtak.