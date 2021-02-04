Farm leaders laud international celebrities for speaking up

New Delhi: As farmer leaders intensify their agitation in preparation for the next steps of their movement such as the February 6 nationwide call for 3-hour chakka jams, the Delhi Police have said their main focus is to make sure there is no violence on the day.



Police sources told Millennium Post apart from Special Branch, districts are also collecting inputs about the farmers' plans about how they will hold their agitation on February 6.

After seeing January 26 violence, city police are not in a mood to take anything for granted. "Plans for barricading, route maps, additional forces all these important points now being discussed, prepared to ensure no untoward incident took place," the official said.

Delhi Police have already "beefed" their security arrangements at bordering areas. Barricades, boulders, iron nails and barbed wires have been placed at strategic locations.

On Wednesday, the Ghazipur border barricades were seen being further reinforced with cement as construction workers poured a fresh batch of cement on the barricaded layers.

The Delhi Police Commissioner has already said that the farmers have lost their trust and they are only doing what they can to make sure farmers do not enter the Capital again and indulge in violence.

In addition, the Commissioner had asked reporters why questions were being asked now when none came on Republic Day when cops were injured by protesters.

And as the barricading and blockades increased significantly, in addition to continued suspension of Internet services at the border areas, farmer leaders once again on Wednesday condemned the restrictions and also appreciated international celebrities for their efforts to bring light to their movement on social media.

Significantly, even as the Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday said that they had not extended the Internet ban at borders beyond 11 pm on Tuesday, protesters and journalists at these protest sites complained of their Internet still being blocked.

Not only was internet connection snapped off till the point of the several layers of dense barricading just before the beginning of the protest site, but internet connectivity in at least half of the grand trunk road leading up to Delhi also was not within one's

reach.

At around 3 pm, network providers, particularly Airtel and Vodafone, couldn't catch a signal with the network gaining strength only on the way up to Jahangirpuri Metro Station.