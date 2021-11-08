Farm fires' share up to 48%, highest this season till now

New Delhi: Particulate matter from stubble burning in neighbouring states contributed to 48 per cent of Delhi's air pollution on Sunday, — the highest so far this season, officials here declared, adding that this is precisely why the recovery in air quality post-Diwali is taking more time than usual.



The stubble fire-related contribution simulated by the SAFAR model has risen to the highest level of 48 per cent of this season with SAFAR effective fire count touching nearly 4,189, according to the summary issued by authorities on Sunday.

On Diwali, Thursday, farm fires had accounted for 25 per cent of Delhi's PM2.5 pollution. Last year, the share of stubble burning in Delhi's pollution had peaked at 42 per cent on November 5.

While the number of farm fires has reduced compared to that the previous day when it was over 5,000 - a season peak so far - the particulate matter travelling into the NCR has been aided by winds and even though stronger winds in Delhi were meant to clear out residual pollution, the rise in stubble burning incidents has hindered this.

Stronger winds were predicted for Sunday and monitoring agencies had said that by that evening, the air quality should improve to the "very poor" category. However, as of 9 pm, the air quality here remained in the "severe" category.

The trouble from farm fires has aggravated this year - particularly during and after Diwali with many reports showing farmers choosing to burn crop stubble at this time because it was easier to not be spotted under the cover of firecrackers being burst all over.

While the Delhi government had announced that they would be spraying bio-decomposer to avoid stubble burning across all paddy fields, this programme was also interrupted by the extended rains. It is soon to be completed, officials have said. However, according to CAQM data, Delhi has not recorded any instance of stubble burning this season.

Significantly, both Punjab and Haryana have also decided to use bio-decomposer in large areas of agricultural land but Rai has asserted that they are not doing enough to effectively prevent stubble burning.